Cllr Simon Hancock has taken up the role previously held by Cllr John Cole.

The Armed Forces Champion provides a voice for serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families to ensure that group are taken into account when council policy is being developed and decisions are made.

Cllr Hancock, the councillor for Neyland East, said: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed the new Armed Forces Champion for Pembrokeshire, a county with a long and glorious association with the nation's armed forces.

“I am determined to support the Armed Forces community, especially veterans in the county, and nurture public understanding and awareness of issues affecting the community.

“We need to recognise the sacrifices made by our dedicated service personnel.

“Every family has their own personal connection to the armed forces. In my own case, I had a grandfather who was at Dunkirk and a father who served in the Royal Air Force.

“As the Champion, I want to ensure Pembrokeshire County Council achieves its commitments across housing, education and healthcare and any barriers are removed.”

Cllr Hancock’s new role was welcomed by Regional Armed Forces liaison officer, Hayley Edwards, whose role is to work collaboratively with organisations to ensure that individuals are treated fairly and not disadvantaged through their service in the armed forces.

Hayley, a current serving reservist, said: ‘’I am looking forward to supporting Councillor Simon Hancock as our new Armed Forces Champion. He comes to the role with previous experience of working within the armed forces community which will be of great benefit to our veterans, serving personnel and their families within Pembrokeshire.’’

In 2022, Pembrokeshire County Council achieved the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver award for 2022.

The accolade recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the armed forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.