Phillip Harris, 60, of Gwbert, Cardigan, was found guilty of allowing a vehicle to remain at rest on a road where there was a danger of injury to other people by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 18. He was given his sentence by the court on May 16.

He was found to have left a Vauxhall Zafira on a bend on the A484 Llechryd on November 18, which meant that other vehicles were having to slow down to safely pass the vehicle due to its dangerous position.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of driving the vehicle without a valid test certificate.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £660 fine, £616 surcharge and £90 costs after being found guilty of driving a Seat Altea on Finch Square, Cardigan on October 12 without insurance.

He received no separate penalty for the vehicle not having a valid test certificate, which he was also found guilty of.

He also received six points on his licence and was ordered to pay £660 fine and £90 costs for driving a Ford Transit on Aberystwyth Road, Cardigan on December 21 without insurance in place.