Advance notification of the closure on the A40 near Llanddewi Velfrey was given in a public notice in the Western Telegraph last week.

The A40 trunk road at Ffynnon Woods, located west of Llanddewi Velfrey, will be closed between 8pm on Friday June 16 and 5am Monday June 19.

This is to facilitate the connection between the existing A40 and new A40 at the tie-in point as part of the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross Improvements Scheme.

The area affected by the closure, with a visual overlay showing where the new A40 ties in with the current A40 at Ffynnon Woods. (Image: A40 Improvements Scheme.)

A spokesperson for the scheme explained: “Due to the significant level differences between the existing A40 and new A40, the principal contractor will require a weekend closure.

"To ensure that minimal disruption is caused to local communities, commuters, and the local economy, the closure has been scheduled for the weekend of June 16-19 2023, outside of the summer holiday season. Preparation work is already underway to minimize the closure duration.

"The closure has been discussed extensively within the traffic management liaison group, which includes the key statutory authorities that use the A40.

The emergency services diversion route that navigates around the construction zone by Henllan Lodge and Llanddewi Velfrey to ensure an uninterrupted route for emergency services and hospital personnel. (Image: A40 Improvements Scheme)

"As a result, it was identified that emergency services need to maintain a route through, and therefore, Henllan Lane - located immediately south of the A40 - will also be closed, other than for listed residents living on the lane and emergency service vehicles.

The spokesperson added: “To allow for uninterrupted emergency services to north Pembrokeshire, a dedicated emergency vehicle route has been created that will not adversely affect response times within the county.

"The emergency services, and local health board representatives have been fully briefed and are prepared for the closure. This diversion route will be closed to the public with physical and manned roadblocks in place to allow a clear route for emergency services.”

Drivers are advised to follow diversion signs.

Traffic management personnel will be stationed at Whitland and Penblewin roundabouts to assist and guide road users.

All heavy goods vehicles will be required to take the alternative South Wales Trunk Road Agency route, via the A4076 and A477.

For updates on this closure and for further information, please visit Traffic Wales: https://traffic.wales/current-projects/a40-llanddewi-velfrey-redstone-cross-improvements-0