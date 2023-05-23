Robert Phillips, 27, of Pontfaen, Fishguard, was found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 9.

He was caught on December 29 driving a Ford Fiesta Zetec on Jordanston, Fishguard, when there was no valid test certificate in place for the vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Robert Adam Smith, 64, of Ffordd yr Afon, Trefin, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle that didn’t meet insurance requirements by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 5.

He was found to have been keeping a vehicle on December 8, 2022, which did not meet the insurance requirements.

He was found guilty in his absence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £110 costs.

Richard Jones, 58, of Reynalton, Kilgetty, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle that didn’t meet insurance requirements by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 5.

He was found to have been keeping a vehicle on November 9, 2022, which did not meet the insurance requirements.

He was found guilty in his absence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £110 costs.

Daniel Sims, 50, of Tan Bank, Haverfordwest, admitted keeping a vehicle without a valid licence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 5.

He was found to have kept an unlicensed vehicle on January 7, 2023, when the previous licence had expired on March 7, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £35 back duty and £100 costs.

Robert O H Pollock, of Carreg Onnen, Fishguard, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 5.

He was found to have kept an unlicensed vehicle on November 5, 2022, when the previous licence had expired on June 24, 2022.

He was found guilty in his absence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £3.67 back duty and £140 costs.