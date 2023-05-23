The tiny little one was taken to a local vets practice over the weekend where it was discovered he had ruptured an eyeball.

After being looked after by the veterinary team for two days, Claude was taken to the Greeanacres Animal Rescue centre in Talbenny, near Haverfordwest .

“We had a look at little Claude, and after a brief conversation with the vet we felt that due to the little one’s welfare being compromised, immediate surgery was our only option,” said Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Animal Rescue.

“So this meant that poor little Claude was prepared in readiness for an eye removal operation.

“It’s so sad that this has had to happen for such a young, tiny kitten but this is undoubtedly his best chance of survival.”

With Greenacres being the only all-animal rescue centre in Pembrokeshire, their financial demands have reached epic proportions as the number of animals – both pets and livestock – that are in need of urgent care or treatment continues to rise at an alarming rate.

As a result, Mikey is appealing for donations to help pay for little Claude’s treatment.

These can be made via PayPal on http://paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/129520

Or via the Greeancres website on https://donorbox.org/pennies-for-lives

Or via a bank transfer to Greenacres Rescue HSBC - A/C 01580299, Sort code 40-23-21.

Cheques can also e bposted to Greenacres Rescue, Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest SA62 3XA. People are asked to remember to Gift Aid if possible.

Good luck, little Claude.