The president and committee of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society wish to offer inscribed awards to both male and female workers who have not received a Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Long Service Award previously.

There were six recipients at last year’s County Show including: Paul McManamon, Geoffrey Davies, Anthony Vaughan, Richard Davies, John Race and Michael Kurtz.

The 2023 presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 16, at 4pm, in the President’s Pavilion at the Pembrokeshire County Show and the recipient and guest will receive complimentary entry tickets to the show.

Brian Jones, President of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: “We are very much looking forward to receiving applications for this year’s Long Service Award. It gives us great pleasure as a society to reward those who have been employed for such a significant time by one employer in the county. We recognise what an achievement this is and it deserves an award.”

Conditions of the award are:

The recipient must, on the first day of the annual show, have been in service for 25 years on the same farm continuously, or continuously in the service of the same employer within Pembrokeshire.

The employer must be a member of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for the present year.

Those eligible should complete the online application form and return it by Sunday, July 31. If you are unable to complete the form online please contact the show office on: 01437 764331. To apply online visit pembsshow.org/at-the-show/long-service-award/

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, will take place on August 16 and 17, 2023. Details are available on the website: pembsshow.org