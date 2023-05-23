Solva Woollen Mill has posted CCTV pictures on social media of a couple who it claims took a throw without paying for it yesterday, Monday May 22.

The alleged theft happened in the afternoon at the mill’s gift shop at the Old Police Station, St Davids.

An update says that police have managed to get the registration number of a vehicle captured on CCTV in connection with the incident.

It is believed that other businesses in St Davids were also targeted yesterday.

The mill’s owners thanked the local community for the support it had shown after the original message about the alleged theft was posted on social media.

“Thank you everyone for your messages of support,” they said.

“We don't live in a high crime area thankfully, but it's heart-warming how small communities look after each other.”

This is the second time in a year that the much-loved local woollen mill has reported shop-lifting.

Last August the shop at the mill itself in Solva had a £181 throw stolen by a Caerphilly man. who also took goods from the village’s Bay View Stores.

Justin Rantanen, 36, was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody after admitting the thefts, as well as driving a BMW while disqualified and without insurance, and failing to provide a breath specimen.

His wife, an out of work accountant, admitted stealing a blanket and card from the shop, and she also stole deodorant from Bay View Stores, to a total sum of £113.90.

She was given a conditional discharge.