And if that ride happens to be on the seat of a Penny-farthing, then the challenge is in danger of tipping off the scale.

Last weekend cyclist Mickey Forrest proved himself a force to be reckoned with, after completing the challenge on his orange penny farthing - for the second time.

“The camaraderie that could be felt that day was incredible,” he said.

“Every single cyclist was acknowledged by the members of the public who turned out to support us on the day, but when they saw the penny farthing coming towards them, the reception they gave was something else. I was even getting high fives from the children.”

Mickey first hopped onto a penny farthing in 2019, shortly after he completed the Carten 100 on his regular road bike.

“A saw a gentleman named Steve Penpraze cross the finishing line on a penny farthing, and it intrigued me,” he said.

“I remember looking at one in the Cycle Museum the year before and started wondering what they’re like to ride, because they’re so huge.

"And so my partner got into contact with Steve and arranged for me to visit his home in Bridgend and have a go.”

One of the most challenging parts of riding a penny farthing is getting on and off, which is achieved by using the small foot pegs attached to the rear.

“The first time I got on it was a bit wobbly to begin as it’s totally different to a normal bike because your legs are pushed against the handlebars.

"But once I got used to the steering, I was away. It was as easy as riding a bike.”

Once Mickey realised he could ride a penny farthing, he set out to find one of his own.

“I started looking online and then, out of the blue, Steve Penpraze rang me to say he’d bought himself a new Penny-farthing, so his orange one was for sale. “And my partner bought it for my 50th birthday in 2019.”

The Penny-farthing bike was developed in the 1880s as a tourer, which replaced the former wooden hobbyhorse or bone shaker bike which, because it had no pedals, could only be operated by pushing against the ground with your feet.

The Penny-farthing’s large front wheel enabled the bike to cover further distances, and its size was always in relation to the rider’s inside leg measurement.

Mickey, who is 5’ 11”, has a front wheel measuring 54 inches and a back wheel measuring 20 inches.

Mickey first completed the Carten 100 on his penny farthing in 2022.

“It’s a great run, but naturally because my bike doesn’t have any gears and the pedals are fixed to the wheel, it’s a pretty slow and steady ride," he said.

"But the speed tends to balance out. On the flat you reach a certain speed, and this tends to become the speed that’s maintained throughout the entire journey.

“But that stretch of road between Llanddowror and the Sporting Chance pub is notoriously tough as it’s a very long and gradual ascent.”

Around 2,500 cyclists took part in this year’s event and their efforts have raised millions of pounds for their chosen charity, which is the Noah’s Ark Appeal.

Mickey is a regular mountain biker who completes trails through the Brechfa Forest on a weekly basis.

He also does road cycling but continues to ride his Penny-farthing from his home in Carmarthen to his day job at the Welsh Water offices in the town centre.

“The pleasure that this bike is giving me is fantastic,” he concluded.

"As Carten 100 looks forward to its 20th anniversary next year I’m determined to do everything I can to ride it again in 2024.”