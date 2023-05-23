The Malignancy of Unknown Origin service is for patients who have had a probable cancer diagnosed but it is unclear what kind of cancer it is, and where the cancer started.

The service will be based at Withybush Hospital’s Pembrokeshire Haematology and Oncology Day Unit.

It will allow for patients to undergo further investigations to try and determine the source of the cancer and therefore receive the most appropriate treatment and care.

Professor Ken Woodhouse, clinical lead, said: “This is an exciting and very important development from Hywel Dda. Patients who are found to have a possible cancer, but not from an obvious primary site, can be very complicated to sort out.

“This new service, provided in partnership with our colleagues in Swansea, will ensure that they are assessed in a timely manner so that any further tests can be done quickly, and a treatment plan started as soon as possible.”

The health board has worked closely with colleagues at Swansea Bay University Health Board and will offer patients appointments within two weeks of referral from their GP, and there will be contact from the team within 48 hours if the patient is already in hospital.

Patients who are referred by their GP will be assessed and reviewed by a doctor and will have an oncology clinical nurse specialist assigned as their key worker to help co-ordinate their care and support them.