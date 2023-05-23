Black Pool Mill, near Narberth, opened its doors on Friday, May 19, creating more than 30 jobs.

One of Pembrokeshire’s historic properties, it has been transformed back to its 19th-century architectural glory.

The 19th-century property has been carefully restored to showcase its original features and architecture.

It offers guests a true taste of Pembrokeshire and Wales using high-quality produce and ingredients where possible from local suppliers.

Sarah Davies Head of Black Pool Mill said: “Our dishes have been carefully curated using top-quality produce from local suppliers, such as the locally brewed Bluestone Ale featuring in our Welsh Rarebit, and Welsh lamb and beef sourced by local butchers.

“With the sea on our doorstep, seasonal seafood dishes will always be well represented on our menu, using fresh lobster, crab, mussels and laver sourced locally as often as possible.”

Th emill has been subject to a painstaking £3 million renovation. (Image: Blackpool Mill)

Spanning four floors, Black Pool Mill will feature two floors as a dedicated guest dining space, a third floor as a fully functional state-of-the-art kitchen, and an upper-floor banqueting area.

Sarah said the opening weekend had created a buzz in the local community and the response from customers had been great.

“We’ve been inundated with enquiries and bookings since we announced the opening date last month," she added.

"The interest has not only been in the dining experience but also in the fact we have brought such an important property back into working use and its former glory.”

William McNamara, CEO of Bluestone National Park Resort, received permission to restore the mill in 2020. A total of £3 million has been spent on preserving, restoring, and transforming the Georgian building and its grounds.

The 210-year-old mill has been renovated and rebuilt by skilled craftspeople and engineers who have taken care to preserve its historical character.

They have installed 53 traditional sash windows that match the classic Georgian architecture, as well as custom-made staircases.

The original milling equipment, including the connecting rods and braces, have also been restored to reflect the mill's industrial history.

The restaurant has created 35 new jobs both front and back of house.

Sarah Davies, who has over 30 years of experience in hospitality, including nine as deputy head of food and beverage at Bluestone, will lead the Black Pool Mill team.

Two-rosette chef, Paul Owens, joins her as head chef. He was previously head chef at Mansion House in Llansteffan.

Sarah added: “Being transparent and respectful to the historical elements of Black Pool Mill was at the forefront of our plans during the restoration journey. We’re delighted to open the doors for guests to experience the next phase of the building’s story.”