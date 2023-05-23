Officers saw Charlie Petterson, 31, driving a Ford Transit van through the High Street, Pembroke Dock at around 11.30pm on May 6.

But when the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Petterson carried on driving.

“He eventually decamped the van and ran into a hedgerow,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday).

“And it took the officers some time to find him.”

When they eventually spoke to the defendant, officers discovered that Petterson had previously been disqualified from driving under the totting-up procedure.

Petterson, of Albion House, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock pleaded guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop when summoned to do so by police officers, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who submitted character references from his employers to the District Judge Mark Layton.

“You can see by reading these references how highly his employers think of him,” commented Mr Kelleher.

After considering the facts, District Judge Mark Layton sentenced Petterson to an 18-week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months and must carry out a total of 10 rehabilitation requirement activity days.