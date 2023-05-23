Rebecca Winn-Jones was stopped by officers as she drove her Volkswagen Golf along the A4075 through Cannaston Bridge on January 7.

A drugs wipe proved positive, and she was taken to a police custody suite where she gave further blood readings which confirmed she had 6.3mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in her system and 44 mcg of cocaine. The specified legal limits for both these drugs is 2 and 10 respectively.

Winn-Jones, of Minwear Wood, Blackpool Bridge, Narberth, pleaded guilty to both drug-driving charges when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

She was legally represented by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“She’d been to a party the night before and she’s devastated now,” he said.

“She lives in an isolated location, so losing her driving licence is going to present her with a great deal of problems in the coming months.”

Rebecca Winn-Jones was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.