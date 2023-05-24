Ashmole & Co, which has a number of offices across south Wales, including Ammanford, Cardigan, Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Llandeilo, Llandovery, Newcastle Emlyn, Pontarddulais and Tenby, will be supporting the Pembrokeshire-based charity DPJ Foundation with their fundraising efforts.

Many of the company’s offices are in rural areas and the staff unanimously voted to support the charity which helps those in the agricultural sector and living rurally, with poor mental health.

Carwyn Morgan, partner in the Carmarthen and Newcastle Emlyn offices, said: “Our rural clients confide in us as their accountant, and we are perhaps the first they turn to when financial or family concerns impact on their lives and mental health.

“We will use this year of working with the DPJ Foundation to learn ourselves how to recognise these mental health issue signs and in future, we will be able to signpost these clients of ours to professional help and support with their mental health.

“We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible through collections and events for this extremely worthy cause.”

Some of the activities the members will do includes a sponsored walk along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, dress down Fridays once a month and some running events such as the Cardiff Half Marathon.

The DPJ Foundation was set up in 2016 after the death of Daniel Picton-Jones. Daniel’s suicide shocked the community and his wife Emma realised how there was a lack of support available for those in rural communities and so the fund was set up to provide support.

Kate Miles, manager of the DPJ Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to help raise funds and awareness of the foundation over the next 12 months.

"As part of this year of events we will work with the staff and partners in the accountancy firm to help them be better equipped in spotting the signs of poor mental health in their clients and give them the confidence to guide those clients to the correct services in order to help.”

Donations can be made at the Ashmole & Co for The DPJ Foundation JustGiving page.