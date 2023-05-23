Hal Cruttenden will be bringing his It’s Best You Hear It From Me show to the Torch Theatre in June.

He will be bringing his show about being single after 21 years and 244 days to the theatre, talking about losing enough weight to almost be able to get his wedding ring off, and his interactions with his grown-up daughters, dogs and divorce lawyer. He’s sticking a finger right back at the fickle finger of fate with this new show and his new life.

Hal is known for his stand-up shows and appearances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Performance, Would I Lie To You, The Great British Bake Off and The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

He has also appeared on the likes of Richard Osman’s House of Games, Mock the Week, Guessable, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Chase, The Wright Stuff, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, The Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala, Just For Laughs Gala and Celebrity Tipping Point.

He has a comedy rugby podcast called Rugby Jubbly with Dan Skinner, hosts a new streaming show for Saracens Rugby Club called The Huddle and has toured across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

Hal Cruttenden will bring his It’s Best You Hear It From Me show to the Torch Theatre on Sunday, June 11 at 8pm. Tickets cost £19 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 10646 695267.