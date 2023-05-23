Sarah Jane Brown will be opening her studio in Haverfordwest over the bank holiday weekend – Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29.

Visitors will be able to admire her latest collection of paintings titled A Sense of Perspective.

The collection explores the central theme of perspective and draws on the feeling of being outside in nature and the chance it gives to step away from our busy lives and look around and beyond our everyday routines.

Sarah Jane said: “The magic of being out in the landscape is that it allows us a break from the restrictions and stress of our 21st-century lives, which are dominated by the boxes we live and work in and the screens we stare at for much of the day.

“Getting outside gives us a different perspective. Science can even prove that shifting our focus to a panoramic view or looking towards the horizon has a calming effect on our brains and even our physiology.

“Even a simple gaze up at the sky offers us a momentary experience of infinity! These paintings are my way of sharing this sense of perspective and mindfully celebrating the ‘headspace’ it creates.”

The collection has more than 30 paintings which will all be viewed over the weekend and are inspired by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s coastal landscape.

There will also be the opportunity to purchase originals from the collection, prints and gifts. She will also host a number of painting workshops, and a taster will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 2pm.

The open studio event takes place at Sarah jane Brown’s studio at Brawdy Business Park, 1a St Davids House, Brawdy, Haverfordwest (SA62 6NP).