Gary Grant, 51, of Briarwood Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, is accused attacking a man with a knife on June 22 last year.

The case had been sent to Swansea Crown Court by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

There had been concerns over whether Grant was fit to plead, but defence barrister Nadia Semlali said the case was clear to proceed.

Grant pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but pleaded guilty to the alternative lesser charge of unlawful wounding.

Judge Paul Thomas said the prosecution would have seven days to decide whether Grant’s pleas were acceptable, or whether they wanted to proceed to trial on the wounding with intent charge.