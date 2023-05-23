A MAN has been deemed fit to stand trial over an attack which left the complainant with two knife wounds to the back.
Gary Grant, 51, of Briarwood Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk, is accused attacking a man with a knife on June 22 last year.
The case had been sent to Swansea Crown Court by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.
There had been concerns over whether Grant was fit to plead, but defence barrister Nadia Semlali said the case was clear to proceed.
Grant pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but pleaded guilty to the alternative lesser charge of unlawful wounding.
Judge Paul Thomas said the prosecution would have seven days to decide whether Grant’s pleas were acceptable, or whether they wanted to proceed to trial on the wounding with intent charge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article