Zamurd Hussain, 40, faced charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The court previously heard that officers stopped a vehicle as it drove through Monkton and, upon speaking to Hussain – who was a passenger – they smelt cannabis emanating from inside.

Hussain subsequently threw a black bag out of the vehicle, which was found to contain a “substantial amount” of cannabis.

He also faced a charge of acquiring criminal property after being found with £1,500 in cash.

Hussain, previously of Ramsden Court in Monkton, was found guilty on January 16, and was handed a total 21-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Swansea Crown Court on February 13.

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings were launched to recover money that Hussain, now of Cross Park in Pembroke Dock, had earned by selling cannabis.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini and defence barrister Hannah George agreed a benefit figure – the amount Hussain profited from the sale of the cannabis – of £15,000.

However, the amount that Hussain will have to pay back has been contested.

The prosecution sought for the £1,500 Hussain was found with to be forfeited, the court heard.

“The defence does not accept the £1,500 is his,” said Ms George. “It was lent by his sister and he intended to pay her back.”

Judge Paul Thomas ordered that the defendant’s sister has 28 days to make an application with regards to the £1,500.

If an application is made, there will be a contested POCA hearing, but if no application is made, the money will be forfeited.

Hussain will be back before the court on Wednesday, July 5.