Kayleigh Elizabeth Patricia Pugh, 23, had been looking after eight reptiles for their owner for a period of time in 2022.

The owner went to collect the animals on August 27, and found that four were dead, with four others still alive.

A number of vivariums were collected from an address in Alltwalis, and when they were collected, there was no water in and no heat.

Thor. (Image: RSPCA)

A statement was read to Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 18 from RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben who said: “I looked into the vivariums and was informed when they were found there was no water for the reptiles and no heat.”

In one of the vivariums, were two dead Leopard Geckos called Thor and Luna. In another vivarium, there was a dead Chinese Water Dragon called Maverick.

The RSPCA said that in another vivarium, a dead Crested Gecko called Oryx was found, and two Emerald Swifts called Bow and Arrow, a Leopard Gecko called Thora and a bearded Dragon called Hoggle were found to be alive.

A vet told the court via a written statement that the four dead reptiles had “advanced states of decomposition”, indicating “no daily care had been provided to these animals.”

There were even fly eggs in the oral cavity and on the skin of two of the bodies.

Oryx. (Image: RSPCA)

The vet said that Thor, Luna and Maverick were in an ‘emaciated condition’ and Oryx was presented as a ‘mummified carcass’ meaning that the vet was unable to complete a thorough examination.

The vet said: “The three animals as evidenced by their emaciated body conditions, low weights relative to body length and absence of food in their digestive systems are highly likely to have died from starvation, either because food provision was inadequate or absent or because the animals were in poor health and had become inappetent.”

The vet said that Thora had been subject to unnecessary suffering for a number of weeks due to her ‘poor condition and ocular infection and superficial skin injuries.’

Luna. (Image: RSPCA)

Pugh, 23, of The Beeches, Llandysul was charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to Thor, Luna and Maverick, and a second charge of the same offence relating to Thora. Whilst Thora was alive on recovery, she died shortly after coming into the care of the RSPCA.

She pleaded guilty to the offences and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, 12 rehab days with probation and ordered to pay £400 costs and £154 victim surcharge. She was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Following sentencing, RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “This is a very sad case where these deaths were completely avoidable if they had been given the proper care.

“RSPCA urges potential owners - or those given responsibility for these animals - to research and look into what is required in the care of their exotic pet first before taking one on so they know what is involved.”