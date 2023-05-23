And this weekend Pembrokeshire garden lovers are being given the opportunity to visit the Hilton Court Gardens in Roch, near Haverfordwest.

Peter and Cheryl bought Hilton in 1977 and after spending 13 spent making the house habitual they began work on landscaping the eight-acre gardens in 1990.

Starting with a blank canvas which is set against a 300-year-old woodland backdrop, they carefully began transforming the fields and bogland to the magnificent yet tranquil gardens which they have become today.

Their landscaping has included digging out three large ponds, planting 3,500 trees as well as numerous shrubs, plants and bulbs to create not only a natural haven for all wildlife, but also a place to escape within nature and enjoy its beauty.

Just as nature evolves, the Hilton gardens have expanded, grown and matured over the years with the result that they now look as if they have always been there.

“It’s amazing what can be achieved in a relatively short space of time,” commented Cheryl.

“Hopefully we will inspire more people to look at their own gardens and habitats and encourage them to preserve and enhance what they already have.”

The gardens are open this Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 27, 28, and 29) between 10am and 4.30pm.

On both the Sunday and Monday they will be joined by The School of Wizards and Witches.

Drinks, sandwiches and cakes will be served in the tearoom throughout the weekend.

The cost of visiting the gardens is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child.