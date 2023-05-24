Mark Edwards, 54, of Murray Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving after having his licence revoked by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 26.

He was caught driving a Honda Cr-V on September 14 on Pill Road, Milford Haven when he did not have a driving licence as it was revoked on September 10 due to disability and had not been reinstated.

He was found guilty in his absence and given four points on his driving record and was ordered to pay a £220 fine and £110 costs.

Laurel Thomas, 29, of Lamphey, Pembroke, admitted driving after having a driving licence revoked at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 3.

Thomas was caught driving a Suzuki Swift on January 8 on The Ridgeway, St Florence, Tenby, after having the driving licence revoked due to disability by the Secretary of State on January 29, 2020, and had not had the licence reinstated.

Thomas was given three points on the driving record and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £110 costs.