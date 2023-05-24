Catherine Jones, 49, of Northfield Terrace, Robeston Wathen, Narberth, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 17.

She committed the offence on October 3 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

She was found guilty in her absence and banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending. She also had to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £110 costs.

Nicholas Willis, 70, of West Lane, Templeton, Narberth, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 21.

He committed the offence on October 26 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Vauxhall Golf which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed, 45, of Pentre Road, St Clears, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 25.

He committed the offence on December 28 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Mercedes C220 which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Bradley Law, 41, of Primrose Drive, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 9.

He committed the offence on January 16 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Transit which was believed to have been involved in an earlier offence.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £660 fine, £264 surcharge and £90 costs.