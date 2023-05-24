Danni Sandow was given the suspended sentences following previous convictions earlier this year.

But on April 23, she once again assaulted two police officers by beating them in Haverfordwest town centre.

She was brought before District Judge Mark Layton for sentencing following guilty pleas at an earlier hearing.

Sandow, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed the district judge that the probation service remains uncertain about Sandow’s ability to withstand a custodial sentence.

“This is somebody with considerable mental issues and the probation service feels there are significant risks to her being put in custody,” he said.

“They want to explore all options and are currently awaiting a medical report which will determine whether her actions are behavioural.”

District Judge Layton agreed to Mr Lloyd’s request for an adjournment and Sandow was released on conditional bail until her sentencing on June 20.

“If you commit any offences between now and then, I’ll request that you’ll come to my court wherever I’m sitting," commented Judge Layton.

"And it’ll be a custodial sentence without any further consideration."

Sandow's bail conditions prevent her from entering Haverfordwest police station, including its car park, and they order her to obey a daily curfew between 8pm and 7am.