Foster Care Fortnight runs from May 15-28 and the UK’s leading fostering charity, The Fostering Network, is using the time to call on the wider business community to support their employees should they wish to combine fostering with working.

Almost 40 per cent of the UK’s foster carers combine fostering with other work, which is made possible by their employers providing flexibility and time off for workers that are prospective foster carers and going through the application process.

Foster carers can also have time off for training, attendance at panels, settling a new child into their home and to respond to emergencies.

This support from an employer can make the vital difference in the decision of people deciding to become a foster carer.

Jo Johnstone, head of biology at a Welsh medium schoolin Carmarthenshire, and her wife Emma, a fellow teacher, have been fostering for around a year - despite starting the process around three years ago, before it was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Jo said: “We are new into our fostering journey and so are still juggling fostering alongside working pretty much full time.

"Fostering is by far the most rewarding of the jobs we do because we have a lovely young person who fits really well into out family, and we have lots of adventures with her.

“Social services have supported us with this, for example giving respite when we need a break and funding some additional activities. We would definitely encourage others to apply to be carers – the process gives you plenty of time to discuss possibilities and work through potential barriers.

"If you feel you lack confidence, there are experienced foster carers who act as mentors and many training opportunities.”

Marie and Mal Owen have fostered for six years. Marie, who is also a peer mentor for foster carers, said: “Looking back, we wish we had become foster carers sooner, as you can work whilst fostering.

"I was an assistant manager of a care company for older people at the time, and decided to follow my dream, caring for vulnerable children in need.

“We have been fostering now for six years and would never look back. What is so lovely is to see these children flourish, knowing they are safe, secure and have a sense of belonging.

"When they are cared for and listened to, their confidence grows. We as a family love the children like our own, they get treated the same. They have brought lots of joy and happiness.

"There have been a few difficulties along the way, but you show them that you are always there for them, you have support from your supervising social workers and the training is very good.”

Beth Handyside and her husband James started fostering in 2018. Beth worked in education welfare and with vulnerable children and is now a peer mentor, and James works in manufacturing.

Beth said: “Fostering was something we both wanted to do for some time, and we were able to proceed in 2017.

"We don’t have our own children and with so much to give, energy, time, family and investment, we felt we could offer a long-term home as well as an opportunity to help a young person grow.

“It’s hard at times but overwhelmingly it’s an opportunity to embroider our experiences on to a young person’s tapestry. Fostering is such an enriching life journey and I feel very privileged to do it.”

In Carmarthenshire, there are currently more than 190 children in the care of the local authority, but only 83 foster carers able to offer the stable and loving homes the children deserve, whether for a few days, months or even years.

Cllr. Jane Tremlett, Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and social services, said: “The work that our county’s foster carers perform is invaluable, as they make a real difference to the lives of children in their local community.

“As a local authority, we can support foster carers by providing everything you need to help you on your journey to build better futures for local children, from specialist training and support to financial allowances.”

To find out more about fostering, visit www.carmarthenshire.fosterwales.gov.wales and to become a fostering friendly employer, contact The Fostering Network on fosteringfriendly@fostering.net