Kristofer Sanders, 35, was seen entering the drive-thru just after 2am on May 6, driving a Vauxhall Vivaro.

“Police were contacted by the staff as they could see that he was either drunk or, as they put it, ‘stoned’”, Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

The staff then watched as Sanders reversed his vehicle into a bollard.

“He was clearly under the influence,” continued Ms Vaughan.

“He couldn’t hold a conversation, he was struggling to find money and he was slumped in the driver’s seat. He certainly didn’t look as if he was capable of driving a vehicle.”

When police officers arrived, they carried out a roadside breath test which proved positive for alcohol.

Sanders, of Queensway, Haverfordwest, was taken to the police custody suite to give further intoximeter tests, and these confirmed he had 93 mcg of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“My client works as a self-employed window cleaner, so he’s going to have to try and get someone else to work with him,” he told magistrates.

Sanders pleaded guilty to the charge of drink driving.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.

"You had a reading of 93mcg, which is almost three times over the legal limit," said District Judge Mark Layton when imposing sentence.

"As a result, this takes you into the Community Order threshold."