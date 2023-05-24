And what makes this achievement even more incredible is that this time last year Erin, of Aberporth, was undergoing intensive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“Unfortunately, people diagnosed with brain tumours often get told by doctors they have very limited treatment options and could die within five years," said Erin, 24.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of forty than any other cancer, yet only two per cent of national funding gets allocated to this devastating disease.

“I believe that with more research and funding we will find a cure. Science is making huge strides all the time.”

Former Pembrokeshire College student Erin received the all-clear in August following a ‘brutal’ bout of chemotherapy.

“I was diagnosed in February last year and at the time it was terrifying,” she said. “I had no idea what Lymphoma was and really thought it was the end for me.

“Luckily, it’s a cancer that’s been thoroughly researched enabling a higher success rate of survival."

The Brain Tumour Research charity are calling for greater support and action for research into what scientists have dubbed ‘the last battleground against cancer’.

And the 24-year-old amateur boxer – a nursing student at Manchester Metropolitan University – says her own cancer experience enables her to empathise with patients she helps treat in city hospitals as part of her training.

“I was removing a cannula from this guy’s arm the other day and had a sense of deja vu,” she recalled. “Less than a year before I’d been undergoing the same procedure myself – it felt surreal.”

Erin, who has represented her home town of Cardigan in the boxing ring, described the support she received from staff and fellow students at Pembrokeshire College as she struggled to pass exams in the midst of her chemo regime as ‘amazing’.

Her funding page is open for another week at https://gofund.me/fa57f5f4