A total of 33 young Welsh lambs have been reported stolen from the Llanllwni Mountain area, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

The force’s Rural Crime Team tweeted on May 23 about the theft of the livestock, stating that the incident happened sometime between May 18 and May 22.

"Several sheep have been stolen from the Llanllwni Mountain area in recent months," said in a statement.

"Some 33 young Welsh Lambs were taken. Any information ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

This incident comes just a month after another Carmarthenshire farm reported a herd of cows being taken.

The force said that 26 Freisian cows were reported stolen from a field in Golden Grove, Carmarthen between 5pm on Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23.

It is believed the cows were taken via lorry as cow muck was found along the track leading to the road, but there was no muck on the road.

The police said there were no witnesses and have currently closed the investigation as all possible lines of enquiry have been completed.

It will be reopened if new information comes to light.

Any information relating to either incident should be reported to Dyfed-Powys Police through 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.