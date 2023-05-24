The new service will see patients across Carmarthenshire have access to booking expert medical advice 24 hours a day.

Additionally, the service will give patients the option of a seamless onward referral into the hospital’s other services.

With demand at an all-time high as thousands of patients across Carmarthenshire, struggle to get access to appointments, Circle Online GP is a service that will give patients expert advice in the palm of their hand.

Consultations cost just £45 for a one-off virtual or telephone consultation and are available on demand seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.

The service will be equipped to provide expert advice for a range of health conditions providing peace of mind on the go, at work or from the comfort of your home.

Should a patient require a follow up or specialist support from a consultant, the service will be able to provide referral to allow the patient to book a specialist appointment at Werndale Hospital.

Giving the patient the peace of mind that they will not have to endure a long wait to get the answers, diagnosis or treatment they need.

Circle Online GP will be available from February 2023 with further plans to continue enhancing the primary care services on offer at Werndale Hospital as well as Circle’s 50+ hospitals nationwide.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Adam Busby, Group Clinical Director at Circle Health Group said: “We are committed to delivering an outstanding service to patients in Carmarthenshire. Working with HealthHero to provide 24/7 access to high quality, same day virtual GP appointments is us making good on that commitment.”

Dr Chris Morris, Medical Director GP & Allied Services, HealthHero, said: "Our new partnership with Circle Health Group is a key step in improving patient access to experienced GPs, to help provide quicker diagnoses and a seamless onward referral to the Circle Health Group hospital network where necessary.

"We're pleased to be providing patients with the flexibility through the launch of this service, which provides 24/7 remote access to healthcare experts through a simple-to-use booking platform and helps give patients peace of mind when they need it."

To find out more about the service visit https://www.circlehealthgroup.co.uk/onlinegp