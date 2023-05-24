Kyle Thomas asked a judge to send him to prison immediately, saying that it was the only way he could sort out his alcohol and substance misuse issues.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Thomas, 33 of no fixed abode, had joined a group of men drinking on a bench in Ammanford on the evening of May 8 this year.

He didn’t know the men and had approached them to ask for a cigarette before joining them.

At 2am in the morning of May 9 a nearby resident had seen Thomas and his victim on the road outside his house. There was a lot of noise and Thomas could be seen jabbing his finger at the other man.

He then picked up a bike and threw it at his victim. The other man walked away but Thomas followed him and tried to hit him using ‘one good swing and a clenched fist’.

The punch missed but the victim fell back into the road. Thomas then delivered ‘a very powerful and forceful kick directly to the head' of his victim as he lay defenceless on the floor before walking away.

A car coming down the road then had to swerve to avoid the man who was lying in the road barely conscious with a swollen face, cuts and blood in his mouth.

"A vehicle had to avoid him,” said Judge, Recorder S Mills.

“You are lucky you aren’t here on murder or manslaughter. If he had died, you would be responsible for that.”

Thomas was found by police in Cwmamman Road shouting at no one in particular.

“Hit first, ask questions later. That’s how I was brought up,” he told arresting officers.

His victim told police that he had severe discomfort in his head, extreme pain, and a sore lower back as a result of the assault.

Thomas admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 10 and has been in prison since then.

The court heard that Thomas had previous convictions for 15 offences, four of these were for violent crimes including ABH and battery.

His most recent conviction was in March of this year when he was handed a 16 week suspended sentence for assaulting his mother by punching her, throwing a can of lager at her head and elbowing her.

Recorder Mills observed that he had managed to stay out of trouble from 2014 to 2022 before going on a ‘path of self-destruction and destruction to others’.

Matthew Murphy, defending, said that Thomas had recently lost two close friends to suicide and in each case had been the one to discover them.

The bereavements had caused him to abuse alcohol and amphetamine, both of which he had avoided for some years.

“Alcohol was clearly an issue in this case,” he said.

“The defendant accepts this and invites the court to impose an immediate custodial sentence. This is the only opportunity he can have to re-train himself away from substance misuse.”

He added that Thomas was remorseful and had been using his time in prison to work towards qualifications and was teaching the other inmates Welsh.

Recorder Mills said that the offence was aggravated by the fact that Thomas had been drinking; the fact that the assault was in the early hours of the morning in a public place; the fact that Thomas had two opportunities to walk away and the fact that the victim had been left lying in the road.

He gave credit for Thomas’ guilty plea and noted his mitigation.

He jailed Thomas for 12 months for the assault and activated three months of the suspended sentence. Making a total of 15 months, half of which Thomas will spend in custody before being released on licence.

"I want you to continue the efforts to improve yourself and find employment in the future," he said.