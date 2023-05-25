Hywel Dda University Health Board used the recent Armed Forces Day to offer their thanks to veterans for their sacrifice and to highlight the ongoing support that is available to them.

Veterans from across the health board and wider Wales are able to get specific support from Veterans NHS Wales.

The service supports veterans with mental health difficulties that are directly linked to their military service, it does not have to be combat-specific, but can also be from peacekeeping or humanitarian operations, being bullied in the service or in response to a physical injury gained during military service.

Each of the NHS health boards in Wales has their own team to offer the best service possible.

In the Hywel Dda region, they offer outdoor therapy in local natural beauty spots which has helped veterans.

One said: “I loved being outdoors, it made all the difference, it saved my life. I couldn’t imagine doing therapy could be this good.”

Julie Graham, clinical lead for Veterans NHS Wales at the health board, said: “After a traumatic or stressful event, however big or small, veterans can become depressed, anxious or even numb.

"Some might develop PTSD and relive that experience over and over, even many years later.

"Treatment might involve liking back and sorting out those past events, it might be about learning to cope differently in the here and now but also, most importantly, it’s about planning for the future.

“We offer different types of treatment, but all are designed to help with these kinds of problems and intended to reduce or even get rid of the problems you are having by learning new ways of coping, making changes to how you feel, how you think, and what you do.

"In delivering therapy outdoors, we have witnessed a transformation in veterans lives in a way that we have never experienced in a clinic room.

“Over the past decade, it’s been a privilege to help so many veterans with the problems they’ve faced because of their military experiences.

"It’s been personally very rewarding to see them able to leave behind the burdens they’ve been carrying for many years.

“One veteran described how their treatment helped them to make sense of the past and ended years of confusion for him.

"I think what is truly amazing is that some veterans have told us that therapy has changed their lives, and some veterans have even said the service saved their life.”

Anyone who may benefit can contact the team on 01570 422577.