A PEMBROKESHIRE man who admitted a number of offences against a woman has been ordered not to enter Milford Haven after having his sentencing delayed.
Darryan Edwards, 29, previously of Johnston, has admitted intentional strangulation and assault by beating against a woman on March 2 in Milford Haven, and two offences of criminal damage to property belonging to the same woman on April 10.
He also pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, where he admitted to making more than 50 phone calls to the same complainant between April 9 and 10.
The defendant, now of Jury Lane in Haverfordwest, was due to be sentenced for these offences at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24.
However, following an application agreed upon between the defence and prosecution, this was adjourned until June 7.
Edwards was released on bail - on the condition of not entering Milford Haven or contacting the complainant.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article