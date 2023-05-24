Darryan Edwards, 29, previously of Johnston, has admitted intentional strangulation and assault by beating against a woman on March 2 in Milford Haven, and two offences of criminal damage to property belonging to the same woman on April 10.

He also pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, where he admitted to making more than 50 phone calls to the same complainant between April 9 and 10.

The defendant, now of Jury Lane in Haverfordwest, was due to be sentenced for these offences at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, May 24.

However, following an application agreed upon between the defence and prosecution, this was adjourned until June 7.

Edwards was released on bail - on the condition of not entering Milford Haven or contacting the complainant.