Sarah Greenwood took on the 186-mile trek along some of Wales’ most stunning coastline in several stages, starting in October 2022, and ending in Tenby on April 8, 2023.

She took in the coastline path, which opened in 1970, being sponsored by family and friends to raise £5,232 for Popham Kidney Support.

She was also joined on the walk by her family and friends, with her mother visiting a number of towns to spread word about the challenge and raise awareness about the cause to garner more support.

The charity, which provides emotional, financial and informational support to kidney patients and their families, is aiming to raise £130,000 towards refurbishing the Children’s Kidney Centre in Cardiff & Vale University Hospital.

Sarah saw first-hand the need for the centre’s refurbishment after her son had treatment there.

The refurbishment will ensure the centre is a friendly, warm and accommodating environment for children receiving dialysis and related treatments.

Joanne Popham, CEO of Popham Kidney Support, said: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for Sarah’s donation of £5,000 following her sponsored walk.

"Your donation truly makes a difference and will help us provide essential services to our community, and we are deeply grateful for your kindness, generosity and incredible commitment to undertake this challenge.”