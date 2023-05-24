As well as working so hard on the performance aspects of the show, pupils from Years three to six at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA also worked as the show’s production team.

They developed skills in all aspects of putting on a show including poster and ticket design, marketing and advertising, working out cost projections and profit margins, designing and creating sets, costumes and props and writing persuasive letters to community members to request raffle prizes.

Some of the pupils also visited shops and businesses around St Davids to promote the production and to ask for raffle prizes.

“They were very pleased with the response and were excellent ambassadors for the school,” said assistant headteacher Cilla Bramley. “Thank you to everyone for their support.

“We are proud that our pupils are following our school motto ‘To do the little things’ for others as Dewi Sant taught us.

Pupils made over £2000 profit which will go to Cwtch Tyddewi and Cwtch Bay View Stores, a self-access foodbank project, as well as Sandy Bears bereavement charity.

“We are extremely grateful to our Cyfellion for running the raffle and providing the refreshments every evening and to all our community for supporting our fundraiser,” added Mrs Bramley.