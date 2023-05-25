Twr y Felin hotel in St Davids will host West Coast Birdwatching’s Dave Astins who will provide an illustrated talk to attendees surrounding the local wildlife.

He will introduce attendees to Skomer Island’s variety of resident birds and the species that visit each year.

There are currently more than 800,000 breeding seabirds on Skomer, and you can find auks, owls and the likes of puffins, Manx shearwaters and guillemots.

The talk will take place at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids on Thursday, June 1 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets cost £6.50 which includes a welcome drink and can be bought at www.twryfelinhotel.com