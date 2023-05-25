A SPECIAL talk about the birds on a Pembrokeshire island will be taking place next week.
Twr y Felin hotel in St Davids will host West Coast Birdwatching’s Dave Astins who will provide an illustrated talk to attendees surrounding the local wildlife.
He will introduce attendees to Skomer Island’s variety of resident birds and the species that visit each year.
There are currently more than 800,000 breeding seabirds on Skomer, and you can find auks, owls and the likes of puffins, Manx shearwaters and guillemots.
The talk will take place at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids on Thursday, June 1 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets cost £6.50 which includes a welcome drink and can be bought at www.twryfelinhotel.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here