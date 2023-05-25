Led by Pembrokeshire County Council, the South Quay project centres on the rebuild of formerly derelict properties on Castle Terrace to create a new public visitor centre, library and café.

Asbri Planning Ltd was recently commissioned by the county council to undertake a pre-application consultation for the second phase of the project.

That relates to the proposed demolition of the existing public toilet at South Quay, and refurbishment and extension of the listed building 7 Northgate Street for a community hub which would provide a service for older people, learning and skills areas to support independent living, and continued education for people with disability, and supported employment opportunities.

The council’s proposals also include environmental enhancements.

In a public meeting held at Pembroke Town Hall on Monday, May 22, representatives of Pembroke Town Council met with members of the public to discuss the planning application for Phase 2.

Chaired by Pembroke Mayor Cllr Aden Brinn, those present felt the development was not in keeping with the historic character of the town.

"It was agreed that the proposal to locate a ‘Social Services’ hub at the quayside was totally inappropriate and would not benefit the regeneration of the town," a statement from the town council said.

There were various concerns and criticisms about the overall location of the ‘Hub,’ as well the proposed height, the materials to be used and fears the new building could detract from and adversely dominate the existing historic focal points, such as the churches or the castle.

Richard Naylor, a member of the public present said: “The proposal is a gross over-development of the constrained building site, resulting in a dense layout of accommodation with little natural light or ventilation.

"The over-height buildings are out of scale with the existing Royal George and the listed 7 Northgate Street.”

The town council had previously favoured other locations for a Social Services Hub, such as the town’s East End School and Riverside.

Town Councillor Linda Asman, said that that the historic town of Pembroke was designated a Conservation Area in 1972, calling for any redevelopment to be “in a manner that is in keeping with the scale and character of the area”.

The meeting also received written responses to the planning application from the Trustees of Pembroke Castle and The Pembroke Civic Trust – both echoing the comments and concerns of the town council.

Pembroke town and local county councillor Jonathan Grimes said: “Pembroke is crying out for regeneration and whilst we welcome the eventual completion of Phase 1, the placement of a social services hub in such a prominent area is totally unacceptable.”

He went on to say: “South Quay needs to be utilised as a recreational public space – somewhere that will attract visitors and ultimately increase footfall into other areas of the town.”

It was resolved that Pembroke Town Council would voice its strong objections to the current plans.