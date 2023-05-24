It is unknown whether anything was stolen during the break-in, however the stained glass memorial window has been damaged.

The window, which is a replica of the Royal Air Force Memorial Window which was dedicated to the town in 1945, had been displayed at Pembroke Dock library for some 27 years. Last year it was repositioned in its current position in the Heritage Centre.

Its dedication remembers the sacrifices made by servicemen from many nations serving at the flying boat station at RAF Pembroke Dock during the war.

It is believed that the attack took place at around 2am. As a result, the Heritage Centre has had to remain closed today while police carry out their investigations.

The Heritage Centre staff are currently preparing for the new Millennium Falcon Exhibition, which was scheduled to open to the public on Bank Holiday Monday.

Staff are hopeful that this will still be able to take place.