Dean Rosser was on the Cardiff to Milford Haven train on April 19, but was arrested by police at around 6.40pm at Carmarthen railway station.

Officers found that he had 15.8 grams of heroin on him, divided into eight bags. These had a street value of around £1,580, prosecutor Brian Simpson said.

One gram of crack cocaine, worth around £100, was also seized from Rosser.

Messages on the defendant’s mobile phone showed he had been dealing cocaine and heroin since February 11.

In one message – on April 18 – Rosser told a buyer that he had no drugs left, but was getting the train the next day to pick up some more, Mr Simpson said.

Rosser, 56, of Barn Street in Haverfordwest, has 31 previous convictions for 91 offences.

Stuart John, defending, said Rosser had been released from prison in December last year, but fell back into using heroin as he had “no support” upon his release and his prescription wasn’t available until the end of January.

Mr John said the defendant slipped into dealing the Class A drugs to pay back the debts he built up as a result of his heroin addiction.

On Monday, Rosser admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and diamorphine (heroin), as well as possession with intent to supply both cocaine and diamorphine.

Sentencing Rosser on Wednesday, Judge Paul Thomas said: “Once again you are back in front of the court.

“This is the sixth time you have been caught selling drugs, here and in Spain.

“You seem determined to spend your life in prison.”

He sentenced Rosser to 2,045 days (around five years and seven months) for each offence, running concurrently.

“I really hope that you’re not going to be coming before the court again, though I have to say I’m no terribly optimistic,” Judge Thomas said.

The prosecution decided against making a Proceeds of Crime Act application.