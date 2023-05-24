Dmitirj Aleksandovic, 32, of Church Mews in Wisbech, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 15 accused of a range of driving offences between Tenby and Narberth.

Aleksandovic admitted driving a BMW which he knew had been taken without the owner’s consent from Tenby on May 13.

He drove the car on the A478 to Narberth, and along Narberth High Street, Spring Gardens, Jesse Road and Kiln Park Road.

When breathalysed by police, he recorded 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The drink drive limit is 35.

Aleksandovic was made the subject of a one-year community order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must pay £85 in costs.

He received no separate penalty, although his licence was endorsed, for driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.