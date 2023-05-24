While their sting is too weak to harm humans, pet owners are being urged to remain vigilant, as a jellyfish sting can result in serious illness to dogs.

Jellyfish sting their prey using nematocysts, which are stinging structures located in specialized cells called cnidocytes located on their tentacles.

Contact with a jellyfish tentacle can trigger millions of nematocysts to pierce the skin and inject venom, which causes pain and swelling. A dead jellyfish can continue to sting for up to several weeks after its death.

The most commonly reported signs if a dog comes into contact with a barrel jellyfish are vomiting or retching, oedema (facial, lips, limb, laryngeal), and hypersalivation.

Treatment of oral exposure is essentially supportive with analgesia, antihistamines and steroids.

When contact is made to bare skin, it is advisable to pull off any remaining tentacles with a towel or a stick. Don’t rub them.

The area should be irrigated with seawater, not fresh water and the affected area should never be rubbed with sand.

Chemicals such as alcohol, meat tenderiser, ammonia or baking soda should never be used as these may cause discharge of the nematocysts.

Dog owners are being urged to keep a look out for the presence of dead, dying or stranded jellyfish on the beaches which dogs will naturally want to investigate and possibly eat during their walks on the beach.