POLICE are appealing for information after a teenage girl has been missing for two days.
The 14-year-old, Jaeda, was reported missing after last being seen in the Bridgend area on Monday, but could have travelled to Carmarthenshire.
She is described as 5ft 6in, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.
South Wales Police said she has links to the Neath Port Talbot and east Sussex areas, while a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said she may have been in the Trostre area of Llanelli on Tuesday.
Anyone who may have seen Jaeda, or who has information which could help find her, can call 101, email swp101@south-wales.police.uk, direct message South Wales Police on Facebook or Twitter, or can report it via south-wales.police.uk. The reference number is 2300165743.
In an emergency situation, you should call 999.
