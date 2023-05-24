Princes Gate Spring Water Ltd was founded in 1991 by brothers, David and Glyn Jones, at Princes Gate.

At the May 23 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, David Jones, of Kiln Park Farm, Kiln Park Road, Narberth sought a partly retrospective change of use of agricultural buildings for uses including a gymnasium and play barn, along with external alterations.

The application – consisting mainly of alterations to four barns, one of which supports a youth charity boxing club - was recommended for conditional approval.

It includes formalising one barn as a non-commercial gymnasium including a boxing gym, a cross fit gym and weight gym, along with the alterations which have taken place.

The application includes a second barn being used for storage, shower facilities and renewable energy aspects of the site, the third for an indoor play space and a racket sport ‘padel’ court, and the fourth for a bike store and kennels for users of the site’s dogs.

‘Padel’ has been described as one of the fastest-growing racket ball sports.

A report for planners stated: “The application site comprises part of a working farm, the buildings were formerly used for agricultural purposes, however, are no longer required for this purpose. This application seeks permission for the change of use of the buildings, along with external alterations.

“The boxing gym is used for a youth charity boxing club, run by Tenby and Narberth Boxing Club.

“The gyms do not currently generate any full or part time jobs, however it is the applicant’s intention to use the facilities at the site, including the gymnasium and indoor play facilities to offer fitness-type leisure offerings for the residents of existing holiday accommodation owned by the applicant.

“The facilities would not be open to the public; however, the boxing gym would continue to be run by the boxing club.”

Councillor Brian Hall said he has “no hesitation whatsoever” in moving approval, seconded by Councillor Rhys Jordan.