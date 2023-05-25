THE sun has been out with clear skies in recent days and our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been using this opportunity to capture some stunning images.

They have been capturing sunsets, scenic views which are made all the more beautiful by the clear skies and of course the famous Pembrokeshire wildlife.

Here are a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Sunset over Trefin. Sunset over Trefin. (Image: Gilderdale Jackie (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Goodwick from the coastal path.Goodwick from the coastal path. (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries)

Western Telegraph: Hungry puffin.Hungry puffin. (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Caldey Island lighthouse.Caldey Island lighthouse. (Image: Clair James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Solva.Solva. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swan and cygnets at Withybush.Swan and cygnets at Withybush. (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Llangwm.Llangwm. (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.