THE sun has been out with clear skies in recent days and our Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been using this opportunity to capture some stunning images.
They have been capturing sunsets, scenic views which are made all the more beautiful by the clear skies and of course the famous Pembrokeshire wildlife.
Here are a few of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
