The team has been busying themselves over the winter months developing the brand-new ride for the whole family to enjoy.

“The theming of the ride was crucial as we wanted to ensure that the whole fun of farming was brought to life for the families who visit us,” said operation manager Royston Badham, who has been heavily involved in the design and planning operation from the initial concept to the finished result.

“We’ve even restored some of the original farming equipment from the days when Folly Farm was a working dairy farm, which we’re extremely proud of.”

Guests can hop onto their own tractor and follow the winding country track, which takes them on a journey around the entire farm. And tractor drivers are being advised to look out for the troublesome moles as well as a leaking water tower as they travel around.

Tractor Country is located between the popular Follystone go kart track and Paratrooper ride.

“A huge team has been involved in bringing this vision to life,” continued Royston.

“It’s been landscaped, turfed and constructed from scratch which has naturally involved a lot of theming, carpentry, electrical work and fence work.

“And it goes without saying that all of the Folly Farm staff have worked extremely hard throughout the entire process.

"It’s been a real team effort that everyone can be extremely proud of.”

A trip to Tractor Country will involve an additional charge attraction which will require tokens.

Alternatively guests can use their ‘ride all day’ ride wristbands. There’s also a discounted rate for annual pass holders for ride wristbands.

Two other special Folly Farm highlights to look out for this half term are Koffi and Jua, the two critically endanger Easter Bongo who now live in their purpose-built enclosure on the zoo.

The three-year-olds arrived at Folly Farm last month and have settled in well with the original girl, Maja, now increasing the herd to three females.

Folly Farm is open daily between 10am and 5pm.