The West Wales Regional Partnership Board has published a five-year regional dementia strategy, developed through engagement with the people who will benefit most – those living with dementia, carers and health and social care staff across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The strategy in west Wales is to support each person living with dementia to live well and independently for as long as possible. It outlines the board’s dementia wellbeing pathway and will be focusing on how well-coordinated health and social care can ensure that relationships and partnerships work and can provide support within local communities.

The strategy will focus on wellbeing, risk reduction, delaying onset, raising awareness and understanding of dementia.

It will also focus on the recognition, identification, support and training relating to the condition, assessment and diagnosis, living with dementia and ensuring there is increased support when it is needed.

Some of the actions the board has taken includes launching the Admiral Nurse Service in 2021, which is a partnership between Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dementia UK focusing on delivering relationship-centred dementia care for families, carers and people living with dementia to ensure their wellbeing.

There is also the Dementia Supportive Communities project in Pembrokeshire. The award-winning service is delivered by the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary

Services to help people living with dementia to achieve the best quality of life possible, feel part of their community, confident, understood and respected and to continue to enjoy their hobbies and interests.

Judith Hardisty, chairwoman of the Regional Partnership Board and vice-chairwoman of the health board, said: “To improve the lives of people affected by dementia, we need to think differently about how we organise and fund dementia care, learning from and investing in new and more effective ways of doing things.

"The West Wales Dementia Strategy represents a significant next step in regional collaboration to deliver on these ambitions.

“The strategy has been shaped by people living with dementia and their carers and the West Wales Regional Partnership Board recognises that people affected by dementia must be active participants in developing and delivering the strategy, to ensure the work continues to reflect the needs, experiences and priorities of our communities.”

The strategy is in line with the Welsh Government’s Dementia Action Plan and All Wales Dementia Care Pathway of Standards.

Partners of the West Wales Regional Partnership Board include Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire County Councils, Hywel Dda University Health Board, third sector services, community voluntary councils and, importantly people living with dementia, whose voices shaped this strategy and who will benefit the most from its successful delivery.