This, after all, isn’t just any old beer festival but The Big Beer Festival of 2023 which takes place this Saturday, May 27, on the Milford Waterfront.

Ale swillers can sample some of the finest cask and craft ales from the likes of Vog, otherwise known as the Vale of Glamorgan Brewery, Harbwr Brewery in Tenby, Mantle Brewery from Cardigan, Bluestone from Newport Pembs and the Grey Trees Brewery from Aberdare.

The festival marks the first event of this season's Summer Fest which is a true celebration of the sea around the Pembrokeshire coast featuring food events, festivals and loads of family fun.

As well as being Pembrokeshire’s premier beer festival, the Milford Round Table beer festival is also an important means of raising money for the town’s many charitable causes as well as the annual carnival which this year takes place on Saturday, July 1.

Entry to Saturday’s beer festival is priced at £20 and this includes six tokens and a limited-edition glass to enjoy the fanatic selection of real ales, lagers and ciders as well as glasses of prosecco and Pimm’s which will be served throughout the event.

Foodies will be able to sample the incredible variety of street food vendors who will be available throughout the day offering freshly made hot dogs, crêpes, and pizzas.

The event will also feature an exciting line-up of live entertainment on the main stage including Borderline, Steve Bartram, Ragsy, Tomos Lewis, Trojan Donkey and Matt Baker.

The gates open at midday.