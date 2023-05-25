As well as the health, social and mental health benefits of chilly dipping, the trend is benefitting seaside economies, helping micro businesses blossom, and creating jobs in rural locations.

Bluetits Chill Swimmers, born in, St Davids, is one of the world’s biggest cold water swimming communities.

Founder, Sian Richardson, set herself a cold-water swimming challenge in 2014 to help overcome pain and mobility problems.

Nine years later The Bluetits has over 100,000 members worldwide. In the past year alone the Bluetits community grew by 30,000.

Some 67 per cent of them are sea swimmers - that’s a lot of people visiting our coastline, resulting in extra trade for coastal businesses.

Ben and Caroline Elliott have been running Porthclais kiosk since 2019 and they have noticed a positive impact from having a local Bluetits flock.

“The Bluetits have been visiting us since the very start of our time at Porthclais. They always bring good vibes and laughter whenever they stop by,” said Ben.

He added that the Bluetits Holidays initiative has also benefitted his business.

“With the Bluetit holidays, they have made a point to stop by with their groups, which increases our exposure to new customers,” he said. “The Bluetits have without doubt had a positive impact on our business.”

Sales of Bluetits merchandise has helped to fund the training of 21 swim coaches through its swim coach bursary programme. These coaches are all now qualified and starting their own self-employed businesses.

One of them is Makala Jones who was overcame her fear of sea swimming through the Bluetits.

A childhood swimming champion Makala coached poolside for the Milford Tigers and disability swim club the Pembrokeshire Puffins.

“Many of my friends who I swam or dipped with knew I was previously a pool coach, so they would often ask me for hints and tips,” she said.

“One of them was Sian Richardson. She asked if I fancied coaching again and becoming an open water swim coach.”

The Bluetits sponsored Makala through her Level 2 Open Water Coach Course in 2021 she is now one of 23 approved Bluetit Swim Coaches, with her own business, Calm Seas Swim Coach, running workshops, coaching and adventure courses.

Makala is also training to solo swim the Channel in July this year, just after her 55th birthday

"I have definitely found my calling, the pure joy of seeing people gain confidence in the water, finding comfort and freedom, is truly so rewarding,” she said.

“To be in this position is such an honour, one which I hope to continue forever.”

At The Bluetits Chill Swimmers HQ, The Bluetits have created five part time jobs that pay the living wage.

“The jobs truly offer flexible working, allowing for the stuff life throws at us. We encourage that flexibility and we also support working from home,” said Bluetits finance director Gail Bainbridge.

“We’ve come a long way since we began, working from a small caravan on my family campsite and one of the highlights of running The Bluetits is seeing how much it benefits people’s businesses as well as people’s wellbeing,” says Sian.

“We also rely on nearly 200 volunteers who are the heart and soul of the organisation - they run our local groups around the world supported by Amy James, our newest employee and community manager.

“The work they do in their communities sharing The Bluetits, being our connection for sharing safety information and helping to support our members is invaluable – we wouldn’t exist without them.”