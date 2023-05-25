William Jones, 70, of Llawhaden, near Narberth, is charged with attempted murder following an incident at a property in the Llawhaden area on June 20 last year.

The case appeared back before Swansea Crown Court following a 28-day adjournment last month for the completion of psychiatric reports.

Concerns had previously been raised over whether Jones would be fit to stand trial.

Huw Bowden, representing Jones, asked the court for a further adjournment as these assessments had not yet been completed.

Judge Paul Thomas put the matter back until Friday, June 16.

Jones was initially arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on the morning of Monday, June 20.

At the time, a spokesperson from the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred at a property in the Llawhaden area of Narberth on the morning of Monday, June 20, 2022.

"Two people were taken to hospital following the incident. One of the people taken to hospital was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”