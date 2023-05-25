Music at Nantwen announced today that their annual Chamber Music Festival will showcase a new string quintet by leading Welsh composer, John Metcalfe.

Alongside this new work the exceptional performers at Nantwen will perform Schubert’s sublime and captivating string Quintet, arrangements of Brahms’ Völkslieder for string Quartet by Welsh cellist Daniel Davies.

Alongside Daniel the musicians performing in Nantwen’s small and intimate hall, which seats a maximum of 80 people, are solo cellist Aleksei Kiseliov from the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, violinist Amanda Lake from the Welsh National Opera, Australian violinist Katerina Nazarova and Spanish viola player Patricia Reinoso.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome such fine players to Nantwen to perform a new work by John Metcalf,” said cellist Daniel Davies.

“When I performed his piece Ynys Las for cello and piano I was immediately captivated by the lyricism of his music and how the landscape of Wales is imbued within it.

"Adding a new string Quintet to sit alongside the existing works in the genre is an exciting development”

On July 1 there will be an afternoon concert at 2pm with afternoon tea and cake available in Nantwen’s wildlife friendly gardens.

The repertoire is The Hunt string quartet by Haydn, Brahms’ Völkslieder and three pieces from Last Leaf by the Danish String Quartet There will also be an evening concert at 7.30pm with the world premiere of the String Quintet by John Metcalf and a String Quintet by Schubert.

On July 2 there will be morning concert at 11.30am featuring Dvorák ‘American’ String Quartet, Eight pieces for violin and cello by Gliére, home made cakes and ample coffee.

Nantwen, nestled in the middle of a national park near Newport, is down a long, tree-lined and potholed track and is surrounded by acres of wild meadows, it provides an intimate backdrop for chamber music performances.

The small audience size and laid-back atmosphere, where dragon flies swoop the flowers and swifts dive overhead is a place where music can be enjoyed uninhibited.

This festival commission was made possible by Ty Cerdd an organisation that actively promotes the music of Wales via a musicians’ group at Nantwen - Tonau More information about Music at Nantwen can be found at the link above or by emailing to info@nantwen.co.uk or ringing 01239820768.