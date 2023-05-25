The Brunel likeness had been painted onto a bin situated adjacent to the skatepark which is on the Brunel Quay in Neyland.

But earlier this week the painting was deliberately scratched with what appears to be a knife.

It is understood that the incident took place either during Monday night or sometime on Tuesday.

A small community garden situated at the bottom of the lane leading from Neyland Terrace to Picton Road was also trashed around the same time.

Police are now investigating CCTV footage of the Brunel Quay in an attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for the vandalism attack.

“This has been there for less than a week and yet someone has felt the need to damage it,” commented the chair of Neyland Town Council, Cllr Andrew Lye.

“Why?”

The incident has also angered Neyland residents who just days earlier, were expressing their pride at seeing Isambard Brunel being honoured in the town.

It was because of Brunel's engineering innovations in the mid 19th century and the subsequent introduction of the railway that Neyland flourished into a boom town.

“This is so terribly sad," commented one of the residents.

"What exactly do people get out of commiting these acts of vandalism? To see that painting earlier this week was such a great boost for the town as we take great pride in its history and its heritage.

“But when you see something being abused in such a mindless way, it's totally incomprehensible.”

Meanwhile Cllr Andrew Lye has confirmed that further investigations will be carried out by the town council on Thursday, in an effort to improve the CCTV cameras which are operating along the Brunel Quay.

This area has long been a cause of concern for residents as large numbers of youths tend to gather here at night, as well as ‘boy racers’ who regularly meet in the adjoining car park.

If anyone has any information concerning the recent vandalism attack they are asked to report it to the police on 101.