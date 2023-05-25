Nathan Armstrong stole the lager during his visit to the store on November 23. Haverfordwest magistrates were this week told that it had a retail value of £8.50.

The empty cans were subsequently discovered in Armstrong's home on the Mount Estate in Milford Haven after he had consumed their contents with a friend.

Armstrong, who pleaded guilty to the charge of theft, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who described the offence as 'unsophisticated'.

After considering the facts, District Judge Mark Layton fined Armstrong £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £8.50 compensation to the Iceland store in Haverfordwest.